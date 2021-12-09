Australia batter Travis Head finally found his day of reckoning and glory as he smashed his maiden Ashes century on Day two of the ongoing first Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane. The southpaw took just 85 balls to smash his third ton in the longest format of the game on Thursday. His knock came after David Warner had missed out on his 25th century by six runs. The cricketing fraternity took to Twitter and lauded Head for his blistering knock, consisting of 12 boundaries and two sixes.

Here's how the world reacted to Travis Head's blistering knock:

Take a bow Travis Head, take a bow!!!outstanding — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) December 9, 2021

That's a very special Innings from Travis Head .. An #Ashes Ton we will remember for a long time .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 9, 2021

Quality knock that, @travishead34 take a bow. #Ashes

101no off 85 balls — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 9, 2021

This boy can play @travishead34 — Moises Henriques (@Mozzie21) December 9, 2021

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne gave Australia a decent start after Marcus Harris was dismissed for cheap in the morning session. The pair added 156 runs for the second wicket before Labuschagne was dismissed on 74 by Jack Leach.

Steve Smith couldn't conjure much as he was dismissed for 12, and Warner too joined him a few moments later, falling six runs short of his 25th century.

Cameron Green couldn't even trouble the scorers as he was castled for a golden duck by Ollie Robinson as Australia were reduced to 195 for five.

Head and Alex Carey added 41 runs for the sixth wicket before the debutant wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed for 12 by Chris Woakes.

Pat Cummins, the Australian skipper, then joined Head in the middle and the pair added another 60 for the next wicket. Joe Root proved to be an unlikely wicket-taker as he dismissed his opposite number for 12. ​

At stumps on Day two, Australia were 343/7 with Head and Mitchell Starc batting on 112* and 10*, respectively.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 147 on a rain-hit Day one as Cummins bagged a five-for on his first appearance as the captain of the Test team