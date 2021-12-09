Australia vs England, Ashes 1st Test Day 2 Live:Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner are leading the charge as Australia dominating Day 2 of the ongoing first Ashes Test against England at The Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday. Warner and Labuschagne have completed their half-centuries and added over 100 runs after Australia lost their first wicket early. In the morning session, England bowled a total of 31 overs. After bundling out England for 147, Australia got off to a bad start as opener Marcus Harris (3) failed to leave a mark with the bat and he was sent back to the pavilion in the sixth over by Ollie Robinson. Labuschagne then joined Warner in the middle and the duo kept on ticking the scoreboard along, ensuring that the hosts entered the second session of the day with nine wickets in hand. Warner also got a reprieve in the first over bowled by Ben Stokes as he was clean bowled off a no-ball and the left-handed batter survived. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

