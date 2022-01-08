Usman Khawaja has made a dream comeback to Test cricket, scoring centuries in both innings of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test against England. The Australian batter became only the third batter to complete twin Test tons at the Sydney Cricket Ground after Doug Walters (vs West Indies in 1968/69) and Ricky Ponting (vs South Africa in 2005/06). He is also only the 9th player to score centuries in both innings of an Ashes Test. Khawaja reached the magical three-figure mark for the second time in the fourth Test on Day 4 on Saturday as Australia set England a target of 388 to win.

Khawaja, who last played a Test during the 2019 Ashes tour of England, made a huge impact on his return, scoring 137 in the first innings as Australia posted 416 for eight declared.

Scott Boland starred for Australia with the ball as England were bowled out for 294 to give Australia a 122-run innings lead.

Jonny Bairstow was the top-scorer for England, notching a gritty century to bring some respectability to England's score. This was also the first hundred by an Englishman in the current Ashes series.

England started well with the ball as Australia found themselves in a spot of bother at 86 for four.

Smith again failed to get going after a 31-ball stay and was bowled for 23 after he was late on the shot from a Jack Leach skidder. So far in the series, the Australian star has scored a total of 217 runs after scoring 93 in the second Adelaide Test and his series average stands at 36.16, well below his current Test average of 60.84.

Khawaja, though, was in no mood to give England even the slightest of hopes, and along with Cameron Green proceeded to smash the English bowlers to all parts of the SCG.

The duo put on 179 runs for the fifth wicket to extinguish any chance of an England revival. Khawaja went on to reach his 10th century overall in Tests while Cameron Green was finally dismissed by Jack Leach for 74.

Leach struck again on the very next ball, removing Alex Carey for a golden duck, but Australia captain Pat Cummins gave him no chance of taking a hat-trick, declaring immediately on 265 for six.

Khawaja remained unbeaten on 101.