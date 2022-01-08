Usman Khawaja made a sterling comeback to Test cricket by smashing 137 in the first innings and followed it up with another century as Australia extended their dominance over England on Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test. The Australian left-hander was in imperious form, thrashing the English bowlers to all parts of Sydney to bring up his second hundred of the Test -- his 10th overall in the longest format of the game. Khawaja's knock was the all the more special, with the batter scoring at a strike-rate of more than 75.

Twitter applauded the Australian batter, who hadn't played a Test since the 2019 Ashes tour of England.

A century each innings for Khawaja, only the 3rd time the famous old SCG has seen twin centuries in a Test #ashes — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) January 8, 2022

Usman Khawaja has scored more runs in two innings this series than Marcus Harris has in seven



Marcus Harris has scored more runs in seven innings this series than England's openers have in 14#Ashes — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) January 8, 2022

Feel like Khawaja is finally being appreciated for how good he is. Especially at home he's so ridiculous, can't believe he's not been a mainstay of the squad for so many years — Shabab Hossain (@ShababHossain13) January 8, 2022

Khawaja looks such a top player. Leaves well, good v spin and excellent on the short ball. Dropped way too soon in 2019. With Head's success this series, Khawaja has got to be an opening option for the Pakistan tour. — Adam Sutherland (@ADSutherland_) January 8, 2022

you cannot drop uzzie now I'm sorry but it would be illegal — andie (@anndeejam) January 8, 2022

Khawaja had walked out to bat with Australia in a spot of bother, having lost their top three -- Marcus Harris, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne -- for just 68 runs.

Steve Smith too fell soon to boost England's hope of an improbable comeback in the Sydney Test.

However, Khawaja along with young Cameron Green dashed England's hopes with a brilliant partnership for the fifth wicket.

Green himself notched a half-century as the duo put on a partnership of over 150 runs.

At the time of writing this, Australia were 258/4 in the second innings, leading by 380 runs. Khawaja was unbeaten on 101 while Green was batting on 67.

Promoted

England are playing for pride, having lost the Ashes after being decimated in the first three Tests. But not much has gone the way of the tourists in the Sydney Test barring a gutsy hundred from Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow reached the three-figure mark on Day 3, becoming the first Englishman to do in the current Ashes.