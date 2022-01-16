Story ProgressBack to home
Ashes, 5th Test, Day 3 Live: Australia Seek Stability After England's Fightback
Ashes, 5th Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Updates: Australia will look to increase their lead over England in the second innings of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Sunday.
Ashes, 5th Test, Day 3 Live: Australia seek stability after England's fightback.© AFP
Ashes, 5th Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Updates: Australia will look to increase their lead over England in the second innings of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Sunday. After bowling out England for a below-par total of 188, the hosts were reduced to 37 for three by the visitors, leading by 152 runs at stumps on Day 2. Steve Smith was batting on 17 while nigh watchman Scott Boland was also unbeaten on 3 after Australia had lost their top-three batters. Earlier, Australia had posted 303 on the back of Travis Head's century on Day 1. Initially, England had won the toss and elected to bat in the second Day-Night Test of the ongoing five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test, Day 3 from Blundstone Arena in Hobart
5th Test, The Ashes, 2021/22, Jan 14, 2022
Day 2 | Stumps
AUS
303&37/3 (19.0)
ENG
188
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 1.95
% chance to win
AUS 76%
Draw 2%
ENG 22%
Batsman
Steven Smith
17* (37)
Scott Boland
3 (25)
Bowler
Ollie Robinson
5/0 (4)
Mark Wood
9/1 (4)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on SA vs IND 2021-22, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Ashes, 5th Test, AUS vs ENG Live Updates
It was the same old story for the visitors on Day 2 as all the early inroads made by them just slipped away and they ended up conceding more runs than they should have. The batting, well it was as poor as it has been throughout the series and in about two sessions worth of play, England were bundled out. Their pacers though bowled their heart out late in the day and have managed to put their team in a position from which they can at least allow themselves a chance in this match. So, will the English bowlers get those early breakthroughs and make a contest out of this one? Or will the hosts manage to consolidate a decent lead and put the visitors out of their misery yet again? We'll find out soon.
Australia lead by 152 runs and just like the first innings, have lost 3 early wickets. The pair of Steven Smith and Scott Boland did tremendously well to fend off an on-song English attack late in the day and they will now look to utilize the afternoon to get that lead past at least 250. We have already seen what the pink ball can do late in the evening and the Aussies will want to take advantage while conditions are better for batting.
Hello and a warm welcome to Day 3 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Bellerive Oval. Day 2 had no rain but there was cloud cover and it certainly was a day dominated by bowlers. As many as 17 wickets fell and if that is anything to go by then we can expect a lot of action today as well. The weather looks to be perfect throughout the day and it should be better for batting early in the afternoon. Let's see which side can come out of the blocks quickly and seize their opportunities.
... Day 3, Session 1...
Right then! Day 3 is known as the moving day in Test cricket but it might just be the final day of the 2021-22 Ashes series as well. With the English bowlers keeping their team in the match, it is set up really nicely and whichever team makes an early start on Day 3, will hold the advantage. Do join us on the 16th for Day 3's live action. The first ball will be bowled at 9:00 am IST (3:30 am GMT). But as you all know, the buildup will begin well in advance. So make sure you join us for the same. Till then, take care and goodbye!
England did not have the best of days with the bat, which has been the case for them for the entire series but they their bowlers have bent their backs and made sure that they are still in the game. They managed to bowl out Australia for 303 in the first innings but their batters failed to put on a show at Hobart. Their openers, Crawley and Burns fell cheaply and it was once again the pair of Root and Malan who had to do the repair work. They did manage to steady the ship but both of them perished in quick succession and the English side was sent on the back foot. If not for the tailenders contribution at the fag end, England would have failed to go past even the 150-run mark. However, the tourists needed to get early breakthroughs with the ball, and boy have they delivered! Broad set the tone upfront and got rid of the dangerous David Warner for a pair. Woakes also made the pink ball talk and he got the prized wicket of Marnus Labuschagne, although it wasn't the best of deliveries. Wood bowled his heart out and got the wicket of Usman Khawaja with an unplayable bumper. The English bowlers have done a good job on Day 2 and they must ensure that they restrict the hosts to a chaseable target on Day 3.
The Aussies started the day at 241/6 and the GOAT, Nathan Lyon played a crucial cameo to take his team past the 300-run mark. The Aussies followed it up with a brilliant bowling peformance and bundled out the tourists for just 188. Their skipper, Pat Cummins, led from the front and finished with 4 wickets to his name. All the Aussie bowlers executed their plans to perfection and they were so accurate that Cummins did not even bowl his spinner, Nathan Lyon for one over. Starc, the pink-ball specialist, wasn't at his very best but he managed to grab 3 wickets in the end. The Aussies had a tricky period of play to negotiate and the English bowlers made things hard for them. David Warner was sent back for a pair and Labuschagne also followed suit after scoring just 5 runs. Khawaja and Smith tried to steady the innings but Khawaja got an unplayable delivery from Wood and his resistance came to an end. Scott Boland joined Steven Smith as a night watchman and he ensured that the Aussies do not lose any more wickets.
Wow! What a riveting day's play we have witnessed at the Bellerive Oval. As many as 17 wickets fell in the day and this Test is tantalizingly poised now. The English bowlers have done well to get wickets under the floodlights after the tourists were bundled out for just 188 in the first innings.
Boland survives! Well bowled and well played! Mark Wood puts everything in this last delivery and gets in the yorker on middle at 145 kph. Scott Boland just about manages to get his bat down in time to jam it out towards short leg. A brilliant end to the day as Australia finish the day on 36/3 and they lead by 152 runs.
Just short! A fiery bumper, around middle and leg. The ball hurries onto Boland as he looks to keep it at bay. The ball hits the gloves and loops up but falls well short of leg gully.
Well played by Boland. On a good length, angled at the body and Boland manages to keep it down.
A length ball, on middle and Boland gets bat on it yet again.
Back of a length, around middle and leg. Boland manages to keep it down.
That is a sore one! A spicy short ball, on the body. Boland tries his best to fend it away but gets hit flush on the index finger. He seems to be in some pain but the physio isn't out on the field. The physio does eventually come out but the umpire sends him back as he feels the batter is trying to make the most of it.
On off and angling back in sharply. Smith keeps it out on the leg side.
Back of a length, around middle and leg. This is worked through square leg for a single by Boland.
Fuller in length, angled at the pads. Boland looks to flick but the ball skids through and gets hit on the pads.
Length again, around middle and Boland keeps it out.
Ooh! Sam Billings has the ball up in the air and looks like he's certain. The ball is pitched up and is angled into off stump. The ball straightens after pitching and whizzes past the outside edge of Boland's bat. Joe Root has a think about it but decides against it. The replay shows that the ball missed the bat.
Slightly pitched up, outside off and just moving away off the seam. Boland makes an easy leave.