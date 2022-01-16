Ashes, 5th Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Updates: Australia will look to increase their lead over England in the second innings of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Sunday. After bowling out England for a below-par total of 188, the hosts were reduced to 37 for three by the visitors, leading by 152 runs at stumps on Day 2. Steve Smith was batting on 17 while nigh watchman Scott Boland was also unbeaten on 3 after Australia had lost their top-three batters. Earlier, Australia had posted 303 on the back of Travis Head's century on Day 1. Initially, England had won the toss and elected to bat in the second Day-Night Test of the ongoing five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test, Day 3 from Blundstone Arena in Hobart