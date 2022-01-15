Story ProgressBack to home
Ashes, 5th Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Updates: Australia To Resume Play At 241/6 Against England
Ashes, 5th Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Updates: Australia will resume play on Day 2 at their overnight score of 241 for six against England in the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart.
Australia To Resume Play At 241/6 Against England© AFP
Ashes, 5th Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Updates: Australia will resume play on Day 2 at their overnight score of 241 for six against England in the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Travis Head scored a fine 101 while youngster Cameron Green is batting unbeaten on 74. The all-rounder Green will aim to register his first Test ton on Day 2 of the Day/Night Test. Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first-ever Ashes Test in Hobart. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Cricket Updates of Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test, Day 2 from Blundstone Arena in Hobart
5th Test, The Ashes, 2021/22, Jan 14, 2022
Day 2 | Opening Session
AUS
246/7 (63.3)
ENG
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.87
% chance to win
AUS 58%
Draw 24%
ENG 18%
Batsman
Alex Carey
12 (38)
Pat Cummins
0* (1)
Bowler
Stuart Broad
51/2 (20)
Mark Wood
81/2 (13.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on SA vs IND 2021-22, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Ashes, 5th Test, AUS vs ENG Live Updates
Who comes in next?
OUT! CAUGHT! Mark Wood strikes for England on Day 2 and sends back Starc!
Short of a length, around middle. Starc hangs back and blocks it out with ease.
Fuller in length, outside off. Mitchell Starc lunges forward and pushes it wide of mid off to collect a single.
Length ball, jagging back in from outside off. Mitchell Starc presses forward and eases it back past the bowler towards mid on. Broad dives to stop the ball but the ball goes past him.
Broad comes 'round the wicket now and hurls a fuller-length delivery, around off. Starc prods and pushes it towards mid off.
A bit fuller this time, well outside off. Mitchell Starc lets it through to the keeper.
Good-length ball, just outside off and shaping away late. Mitchell Starc leaves it alone.
Length ball, around leg. Alex Carey flicks it towards square leg and takes off for a quick run.
Another ball, around the rib-cage. Starc stays back and tucks it towards mid-wicket. Just 2 runs off the over!
Short of a length, around off. Mitchell Starc gets on top of the ball and blocks it with soft hands towards backward point.
Good-length ball, drifting onto the pad. Alex Carey glances it towards fine leg and collects a run.
Back of a length, outside off. Alex Carey keeps his bat inside the line of the ball and lets it through to the keeper.
Banged into the deck, around middle. Alex Carey ducks underneath.
Wood comes over the wicket this time to Starc and serves a full ball, around leg. Starc clips it off his pads towards the on side and gives the strike back to Carey.
Fuller-length ball, around off. Carey presses forward and pushes it to mid off.
On a length, just outside off and angling across the batter. Carey prods but shoulders his arms to this one.
A bit fuller in length, just outside off. Carey gets forward and drives it towards mid off.
On a length, around off. Alex Carey keeps it out watchfully.
Length ball, around off. Starc pushes it towards mid off and scampers through to the other end. The fielder at mid off scores a direct hit at the bowler's end but Starc was well home. First runs on Day 2 for the Aussies.