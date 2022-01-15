Ashes, 5th Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Updates: Australia will resume play on Day 2 at their overnight score of 241 for six against England in the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Travis Head scored a fine 101 while youngster Cameron Green is batting unbeaten on 74. The all-rounder Green will aim to register his first Test ton on Day 2 of the Day/Night Test. Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first-ever Ashes Test in Hobart. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Cricket Updates of Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test, Day 2 from Blundstone Arena in Hobart