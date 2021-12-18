England were brushed aside in the opening Ashes Test in Brisbane with opener Rory Burns enduring a nightmare with the bat. The left-handed opener was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the first innings and could manage just 13 in the second. He would have hoped for a change in fortunes in the ongoing second Ashes Test in pink-ball Test but things have gone his way so far. Australia piled on the runs in their first innings, declaring at 473/9. England would have hoped for a good start from Burns and Haseeb Hameed but the left-hander was sent packing in the third over, scoring just four runs.

Burns dismissal only put more pressure on England and things went from bad to worse as Hameed too didn't last too long and was dismissed for six with England reeling at 12 for two. Threat of a lightning strike provided some respite to the English with stumps being called.

While England fans were left fuming with another under-par showing from Burns and made their feelings known by trolling the opener, supporters of other teams too joined in the fun, leading to a meme fest on Twitter.

Rory Burns in the dressing room ready to head out and face the pink ball under the lights pic.twitter.com/pDxvhlORTj — George Smyly (@gsmyly) December 17, 2021

Rory Burns facing up to the Aussie openers pic.twitter.com/uVkZsrqfql — Stirs (@_stirs) December 17, 2021

Rory Burns every time he bats pic.twitter.com/NgBD08JW4O — Greggs and Tomelettes (@hknighthoe) December 17, 2021

Literally Rory burns na for his 6 ball Cameo innings.. pic.twitter.com/HYtzjdNJyl — Adheera (@rajni712dhoni) December 17, 2021

Rory Burns sat waiting to face Mitchell Starc with a pink ball under the floodlights pic.twitter.com/GLWtYZc91B — Hudson (@huds8118) December 17, 2021

Rory Burns and Marcus Harris competing for " Who 's gonna get dropped first " #Ashes2021 #Ashes #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/kEWsMOg6Dh — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) December 17, 2021

Marcus Harris to Rory Burns at the end of todays play. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/dOF2pZ5R6C — Benjamin Plant (@benjplant2511) December 17, 2021

Me every time Rory Burns does something wrong #TheAshes pic.twitter.com/AyOqN5ycBh — Jack Johnson (@JackDJohnson93) December 17, 2021

Stuart Broad just mouthed "what you doing?" exactly like this to Rory Burns after his misfield. pic.twitter.com/Qe9q1NLjli — Tommy Stewart (@tomandrewstew) December 17, 2021

Rory Burns in the changing room: pic.twitter.com/bFh3gEkuj9 — Cricket Mate (@CricketMate_) December 17, 2021

England were soundly thrashed in the opening Test, never recovering after being bowled out for 147 in the first innings. The batting on display was just dismal with just four players getting into double figures.

Captain Joe Root and Dawid Malan fought hard in the second innings as both scored half-centuries, however, England collapsed again after their dismissal.

In ongoing second Test, a day-night affair in Adelaide, England find themselves on the backfoot again after a fine batting show by the hosts. Marnus Labuschagne scored a fine 103, with David Warner (95) and Steve Smith (93) too making key contributions.

On Day 3, there was some respite for the English with Root and Malan again displaying some fight by keeping the Australian bowlers at bay.

At the time of writing this, England had reached 115 for two, not losing a single wicket on Day 3 so far.