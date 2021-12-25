Australia will look to seal the Ashes series with a win over England in the third Test, starting on Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The hosts lead the five-match series 2-0, and will welcome skipper Pat Cummins back in the playing XI after Steve Smith had marshalled the troops excellently in the Day/Night Test in Adelaide. Victoria pacer Scott Boland will make his debut with Josh Hazlewood still out due to an injury. England, on the other hand, have made four changes to the team and will hope to make a fresh start in the hopes of keeping themselves in the midst.

Where will the third Ashes Test match be played?

The third Ashes Test match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

When will the third Ashes Test match be played?

The third Ashes Test match will be played from Wednesday, Sunday 26 to Thursday, December 30.

What time will the third Ashes Test match begin?

The third Ashes Test match will begin at 05:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third Ashes Test match?

The third Ashes Test match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the third Ashes Test match?

The live streaming of the third Ashes Test match will be available on Sony Liv.

