A day after England captain Joe Root said that he wants to continue as the Test skipper, head coach Chris Silverwood on Monday said that he would want to hold onto the job despite England's debacle in the Ashes. Cameron Green and Scott Boland took three wickets each in the second innings as Australia defeated England by 146 runs in the fifth Ashes Test at the Blundstone Arena on Sunday. With this win, Australia won the five-match Ashes 4-0.

"I accept the job I'm it comes with that level of criticism and the uncertainty as well. Until I'm told differently I'll start planning for the West Indies. I want to carry on but there are decisions above that will be made," ESPNcricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying.

"My job is going to be under scrutiny. There will be a review when we get home and part and parcel of that will be my job," he added.

England failed to score 300 even once in the recently-concluded Ashes and the last innings of the tour saw the Three Lions losing their ten wickets for 56 runs.

"I think given some changes that I think we need within the county structures, I would love to help affect those changes, and I would like to put some of this right. I think I can do that. I think I'm a good coach and I would love to be given that opportunity but it's out of my hands at the moment," said Silverwood.

"We've reflected about the players, but there will be certain aspects I've got to reflect on, because I'm not a finished article as a coach and I want to get better all the time," he added.

When asked about whether the players are happy with the communication levels within the team, Silverwood said: "I'm not scared of showing my teeth. Especially with the situation we've been living in, I try to work through things with them, rather than shout at them or growl at them. I have growled at them a couple of times on this trip. I'm not afraid to show my teeth, but you sometimes wonder in hindsight whether I should do it more. But then does it make it less effective."

Promoted

Under Silverwood, England has had a below-par performance in the longest format, and it is interesting to see whether he would be persisted with despite growing criticism.