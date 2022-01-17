Since his debut, Cameron Green has become an important asset for Australia in red-ball cricket. The all-rounder has always been amongst the wicket-takers but there has always been questions regarding his batting. The 22-year-old answered his critics by scoring a gritty half-century during the fifth Ashes Test against England in Hobart. He smashed 74 runs off 109 balls during the first innings before losing his wicket to Mark Wood. Green also registered eight fours during his power-packed innings. He added 23 runs to the scoreboard before getting dismissed by Stuart Broad in the second innings. The hosts went on to win the match by 146 runs, also completing a 4-0 win against England in the Ashes series. Speaking to cricket.com.au, Green revealed that Ricky Ponting's advice helped him improve his batting for the fifth Test.

During the second Ashes Test, the former Aussie captain analysed Green's dismissal by Ben Stokes during the first innings and pointed out that his stance was leading the all-rounder to open himself up and it was preventing his body from lining up with the ball.

Green was bowled out by Stokes after facing only five deliveries during the second Test and could only register two runs.

"Obviously Ricky mentioned it in the media and there's not many guys you wouldn't listen to. He's a guy I looked up to and he kind of relayed that to the coaches and people I trust", said Green, when asked about his improved batting in the fifth match.

"I felt we are on a pretty similar page. So, it came about from Ricky's comments", he further added.

Green also registered 13 wickets for Australia in the series.

The Ashes series win for Australia helped Pat Cummins begin his Test captaincy tenure on a positive note. Meanwhile, England will have plenty of aspects to improve on after a disastrous showing.