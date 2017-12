Australia regained the Ashes trophy after thumping England by an innings and 41 runs in the third Test at the WACA Ground in Perth on Monday. With the win, the Aussies have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series. England required at least a draw in this match to stay alive in the series but failed to do so. A match-winning double century by Australian skipper Steve Smith guided his team to win back the prestigious Ashes. England were bundled out for 218 in their second innings giving the hosts a third consecutive Test victory. The hosts had won the opening two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.