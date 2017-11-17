 
The Ashes 2017-18 04 Nov 17 to 28 Jan 18

The Ashes: Australia Squad For 1st Two Tests Causes Uproar, Stuart MacGill Lashes Out At 'Morons'

Updated: 17 November 2017 12:37 IST

The recall of wicketkeeper Tim Paine to the Australia Ashes 2017 squad after seven years came as a big surprise.

Steve Smith and national selector Trevor Hohns named the Australia squad for 1st two Ashes Tests. © Twitter

The Ashes 2017 gets underway on November 23 with the first Test slated to be held at The Gabba in Brisbane. On Friday, the Australia announced their squad for the first two Ashes Tests, throwing more than a few surprises. Wicketkeeper Tim Paine was handed a shock recall after a seven-year Test absence and comes into the 13-man squad along with batsmen Cameron Bancroft and Shaun Marsh. The selections caused a massive uproar on Twitter and were described as "bombshells" in Australian press, while former Test bowler Stuart MacGill lashed out at those concerned.

MacGill, who played 44 Tests for Australia, taking 208 wickets, took to Twitter to make his displeasure known.

Fans on Twitter too were up in arms and slammed the squad selection.

In a stunning selection, 32-year-old Paine, who was once on the brink of retirement over a serious finger fracture, was preferred to Wade and Peter Nevill for his first Test match since October 2010.

Bancroft, a 24-year-old right-hander, is in line for his Test debut at the expense of opening batsman Matthew Renshaw following a prolific series of scores for Western Australia in this season's domestic Sheffield Shield competition.

Shaun Marsh, 34, makes yet another return to the Australian side and is slated to bat at number six to shore up the batting instead of all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Hilton Cartwright.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Australia England Timothy David Paine Steven Peter Devereux Smith Stuart MacGill The Ashes 2017-18 Cricket
Highlights
  • Australia announce squad for 1st two Ashes Tests
  • Australia squad selection slammed on Twitter
  • Tim Paine receives surprise call-up after 7-year Test absence
