Wimbledon 2022, Day 1, Live Updates: The 135th edition of Wimbledon kicks off on Monday with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu being among the stars to watch out for on the opening day. Notably, Roger Federer alongside the top two of men's singles - Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev - misses the event. On the other hand, Serena Williams will return to Wimbledon for her first Grand Slam in a year after an extended break. It is worth noting that the grass-court event will not carry tennis ranking points this year as a penalty for banning Russian and Belarusian players from competing.

Here are the Live Updates of Wimbledon 2022, Day 1 from the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London.

03:40 PM IST: Who Are The Favourites For Women's Singles Title?

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff - the winner and runner-up of women's singles at French Open 2022 - are going to give tough competition to their opponents in the event. Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu and Simona Halep are the other stars, who are in serious contention for the title.

03:30 PM IST: Who Are The Favourites For Men's Singles Title?

Rafael Nadal advances to the grass-court tournament riding on a French Open win but he would be wary of Novak Djokovic, who will be equally desperate to extend the tally of his Grand Slam titles. Meanwhile, Andy Murray, Nick Kyrgios, Stefano Tsitsipas and Stan Wawrinka are also among serious contenders for the men's title.

