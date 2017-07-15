 
Wimbledon 2017 Live, Women's Singles Final: Venus Williams vs Garbine Muguruza

Updated: 15 July 2017 16:19 IST

Wimbledon 2017 Live: Spain's Garbine Muguruza and American veteran Venus Williams will battle it out for the women's singles title.

Wimbledon 2017 Live: Venus Williams takes on Garbine Muguruza for the women's singles title. © AFP

Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and American veteran Venus Williams set up the women's singles final clash at the Wimbledon 2017 tennis championships, eliminating Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova and local favourite Johanna Konta, respectively. Muguruza outplayed Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1 in the first semi-final as she advanced to her second Wimbledon final, while 37-year-old Venus defeated British Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2 to return to the grand finale for the ninth time. One hour and four minutes was enough for 14th seed Muguruza to knock out 28-year-old Rybarikova, who had never passed the third round at any Grand Slam before the 2017 Wimbledon.

Catch all the Live updates of Wimbledon 2017 women's singles final match between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza here:

The 2016 French Open champion reached the Wimbledon final for the first time in 2015, when she lost to American legend Serena Williams. Venus, eyeing her eighth Grand Slam title, ended Britain's hope for a local women's single champion since Virginia Wade in 1977 and any hope of a British champion in the singles this year as she ousted Konta on the heels of Andy Murray's shocking defeat in the previous round.

