Despite their lavish lifestyle and money, sport stars still participate in the nuances of daily life. So when tennis star Victoria Azarenka took to social media to ask for help regarding preparations for her son's birthday, fans responded in a wholesome manner and showered her with plenty of love and affection. The 32-year-old revealed that she was finding it "stressful and exhausting" to plan her five-year-old son's birthday and also went on to reveal that it was making her "nervous". Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Planning a birthday party for a 5 year old is stressful and exhausting. And I'm not sure if it's just because I am perfectionist and hope my son has like the best time?!?!? Why am I nervous".

Here is Azarenka's tweet:

Many fans had interesting suggestions, with one in particular asking her to hire a balloon unicorn. The user wrote, "How about hiring a balloon unicorn to come hit tennis balls with the kids?!!!"

The user also shared a cute video of a balloon unicorn.

Meanwhile, another user stated that Azarenka didn't need to feel so stressed and should just ask her son about what he wants.

The fan wrote, "Dont feel at all!! You dont have... simply ask him lady!! ASK HIM!!!!!! TALK with him. How you imagine the day of your birthday?? How you feel about this day and what you wish could may happen? Let him use his own will and imagination."

"I used to stress and still do but I have realized kids don't really care what you organize food, toys, etc... they would just go out and play together and make most of the play time they got having fun", another Twitter user said.

Azarenka is a Belarusian tennis player and is also a former world no. 1 in singles. She has won 21 WTA titles including two Grand Slam titles (2012 and 2013 Australian Open).