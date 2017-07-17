 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

You Ready To Dance? Roger Federer Was Asked. He Replied Like A Champ

Updated: 17 July 2017 14:28 IST

Women's singles champion Garbine Muguruza asked 19-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer to dance at the Wimbledon Champions' Dinner.

You Ready To Dance? Roger Federer Was Asked. He Replied Like A Champ
Roger Federer beat Marin Cilic in straight sets to win his eighth Wimbledon title. © AFP

Roger Federer has been to plenty of Wimbledon Champions' Dinners, the traditional dinner at the end of the grass court Grand Slam which all the winners and esteemed guests attend. On Sunday, after beating Marin Cilic, he got a chance to attend the eighth one in his long tennis career. And this time his partner was Garbine Muguruza, the women's champion who defeated Venus Williams to straight sets to win her maiden Wimbledon. As the ladies final is held a day before the gentlemen's, Muguruza was asked whom she would prefer to dance with at the ball. Her response was "Roger... I want to see if he's that elegant also dancing."

So 23-year-old Muguruza got her wish after Federer's 19th Grand Slam win and she took to micro-blogging site Twitter to ask the Swiss, "@rogerfederer are you ready to dance? #ChampionsDinner" Not one to back down, Federer responded, "Bring it on champ" and also posted a selfie in a suit on way to the traditional event.

While the Champions' Ball was renamed to Champions' Dinner in the 1970s, it's unknown whether the two singles champions actually danced as that part of the night has supposedly been discontinued.

Remember in 2015 when Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams' boogied to the Bee Gees' Night Fever at the Dinner while guests clapped? That clip had gone viral as fans took to Twitter to express their glee.

While Federer came with wife Mirka, Muguruza, who came wearing a white and gold dress, accompanied by coach Conchita Martinez, was all smiles.

Other winners in attendance were mixed doubles champions Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis, women's doubles winners Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova and tennis legends Virginia Wade and Rod Laver among many others.

Topics : Roger Federer Garbine Muguruza Tennis
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Roger Federer won Wimbledon for the 8th time
  • It was also his 19th Grand Slam overall
  • Garbine Muguruza won her 1st Wimbledon title
Related Articles
Wimbledon 2017: Devastated Marin Cilic Reveals Blister Sparked Tears
Wimbledon 2017: Devastated Marin Cilic Reveals Blister Sparked Tears
Roger Federer, From Mr Angry To Mr Perfect
Roger Federer, From Mr Angry To Mr Perfect
Roger Federer Wins 19th Grand Slam, The World Salutes Him
Roger Federer Wins 19th Grand Slam, The World Salutes Him
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.