 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Roger Federer Wins 19th Grand Slam, The World Salutes Him

Updated: 16 July 2017 22:50 IST

Roger Federer's eighth Wimbledon victory earned him his 19th overall Grand Slam as wishes poured in.

Roger Federer Wins 19th Grand Slam, The World Salutes Him
Federer lifted his 8th Wimbledon title and the 19th Grand Slam of his career at Wimbledon. © AFP

Age is just a number for Roger Federer. After winning the elusive 18th Major in January, there seems to be no stopping the 35-year-old. Federer lifted his eighth Wimbledon title and the 19th Grand Slam of his career on Sunday at Wimbledon. The Swiss maestro became Wimbledon's oldest men's winner, surpassing Arthur Ashe, who was almost 32 when he won in 1976. Federer registered a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 win over Croatia's Marin Cilic in front of a packed crowd. And the entire world saluted the legend on social media.

From tennis players to footballers to cricketers, all have hailed Federer's feat.

With this win, Federer has surpassed Pete Sampras' Open Era record of the highest number of men's singles titles at Wimbledon.

The 35-year-old was in superb form at this year's edition, storming to the title without dropping a single set.

"This tournament I've played, not dropping a set and holding the trophy -- it's magical. It's too much really," Federer said after the final. "It's cruel sometimes but (Marin) fought well and he's a hero," he added.

Topics : Roger Federer Marin Cilic Tennis
Get the latest ICC Women's World Cup 2017 news, check ICC Women's World Cup 2017 schedule, WWC live score & WWC Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Federer claimed his 19th Grand Slam title
  • Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon title
  • Roger Federer defeated Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4
Related Articles
Roger Federer, At 35, Wins Wimbledon For An Eighth Time
Roger Federer, At 35, Wins Wimbledon For An Eighth Time
Wimbledon 2017: It's Magical Really, Can't Believe It, Says Roger Federer
Wimbledon 2017: It's Magical Really, Can't Believe It, Says Roger Federer
Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer Wins Record 8th Title, 19th Grand Slam
Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer Wins Record 8th Title, 19th Grand Slam
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.