Nick Kyrgios won a ill-tempered Wimbledon clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday to reach the last 16. The Australian star came from a set down to beat the World No.4 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in a stormy third-round encounter. During the fiery clash, Kyrgios even labelled the chair umpire a "disgrace", asking him "are you dumb?" during an angry rant directed at the official. Kyrgios even called on the chair umpire to throw Tsitsipas out of the tournament for hitting a ball into the crowd. The bad blood between the two players even spilled over to the post-match press conferences.

In the post-match press conference, the Greek fourth seed said that Kyrgios was "a bully" and has an "evil side".

"It's constant bullying, that's what he does. He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don't like bullies.

"He has some good traits in his character, as well.

"But... he also has a very evil side to him, which if it's exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him."

Kyrgios didn't mince his words either.

"Maybe he should figure out how to beat me a couple more times first and then get to that," he said.

"I'm not sure how I bullied him. He was the one hitting balls at me, he was the one that hit a spectator, he was the one that smacked it out of the stadium. I didn't do anything.

"I did nothing towards Stefanos today that was disrespectful. He's soft to come in here and say I bullied him. We're not cut from the same cloth. If he's affected by that, then that's what's holding him back," he added.

Both Tsitsipas and Kyrgios were fined for offences committed during the match.

Tsitsipas was slapped with a USD 10,000 sanction while the Australian was fined USD 4,000 for an audible obscenity.

Kyrgios was also fined USD 10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his first-round match.