US Open: Sania Mirza, Coco Vandeweghe Bow Out In Women's Doubles 1st Round
Sania Mirza and Coco Vandeweghe were knocked out after losing to in women's doubles first round match at the US Open
US Open: Sania Mirza and Coco Vandeweghe lost their women's doubles first round match.© AFP
Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Coco Vandeweghe were knocked out of the ongoing US Open tennis tournament after losing to Raluca Olaru and Nadiia Kichenok in women's doubles first round match. Sania and Vandeweghe won the first set 6-4 but their opponents came roaring back into the contest to take the next two sets 6-4, 6-3 to seal the win.
More to follow...
