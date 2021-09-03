Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Coco Vandeweghe were knocked out of the ongoing US Open tennis tournament after losing to Raluca Olaru and Nadiia Kichenok in women's doubles first round match. Sania and Vandeweghe won the first set 6-4 but their opponents came roaring back into the contest to take the next two sets 6-4, 6-3 to seal the win.

