US Open 2023 Live: Bopanna's memorable comeback!

In April 2021, Bopanna said he was wondering why he was still playing tennis. The Indian star had just lost a match in Estoril with Alexander Bublik. He had lost all seven matches he had played at the start of the season, winning only a single set. Bopanna even got the thoughts of giving it up but he continued and the 43-year-old is now playing some of the best tennis of his career.