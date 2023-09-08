Story ProgressBack to home
US Open 2023 Men's Doubles Final Live Updates: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair's Men's Doubles Clash To Start Soon
US Open 2023 Final Live Updates: India's star tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden will be playing in the final of the men's doubles at US Open 2023 on Friday
US Open 2023 Final Live Updates: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden eye title win.© AFP
US Open 2023, Men's Doubles Final Live Updates: India's star tennis player Rohan Bopanna along with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden is in the final of the men's doubles at US Open 2023. The pair will be facing defending champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the summit clash tonight. The Bopanna-Ebden duo defeated the French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight-sets in the semi-final match. They won it 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.
Here are the Live Updates of Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden's US Open Men's Doubles Final Match:
- 21:24 (IST)US Open 2023 Live: Bopanna's memorable comeback!In April 2021, Bopanna said he was wondering why he was still playing tennis. The Indian star had just lost a match in Estoril with Alexander Bublik. He had lost all seven matches he had played at the start of the season, winning only a single set. He had lost all seven matches he had played at the start of the season, winning only a single set. Bopanna even got the thoughts of giving it up but he continued and the 43-year-old is now playing some of the best tennis of his career.
- 21:16 (IST)US Open 2023 Live: Bopanna's impressive performance in 2023Pairing with Ebden, the Indian tennis star had reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships this year. However, Bopanna now has another chance to claim his maiden title at the Men's Doubles of a Grand Slam. Such a great opportunity it is for a 43-year-old 'young' Bopanna.
- 21:08 (IST)Bopanna in Men's Doubles final at US Open after long time!This will be Rohan Bopanna's second appearance in a Grand Slam men's doubles final. Interestingly, it was also in the US Open where Bopanna competed in his maiden Major final way back in 2010 along with Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.
- 20:58 (IST)US Open 2023 Live: A dominant show in semi-finals!Continuing their dream run, India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the final of the US Open with a straight-set win over French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in New York on Thursday. The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair beat the French combination 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in the semifinals of the hard court major.
- 20:49 (IST)US Open 2023 Live: A record for Bopanna!With an entry to the final of the Men's Doubles at US Open 2023, the 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna also became the oldest player to reach a Grand slam final in the Open era. Bopanna beat the record of Daniel Nestor of Canada, who was 43 years and 4 months when he played in a Major final, by two months. Interestingly, it was also in the US Open where Bopanna competed in his maiden Major final way back in 2010 along with Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi.
- 20:36 (IST)US Open 2023, Men's Doubles Final Live: Bopanna's opponents -India's star tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden will be facing defending champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the final of the men's doubles at US Open 2023. The British-American pair had registered a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 win over Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the semi-final.
- 20:26 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome the live blog of the US Open 2023, Men's Doubles final match. India's Rohan Bopanna will be competing in the summit clash with his partner Matthew Ebden tonight. Stay connected for all the live scores and updates related to the game.
