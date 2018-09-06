 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic Beats John Millman, To Face Kei Nishikori In Semi-Final

Updated: 06 September 2018 09:56 IST

Two-time champion Novak Djokovic ended John Millman's fairytale US Open run on Wednesday, beating the 55th-ranked Australian in straight sets to book a semi-final clash with Kei Nishikori.

US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic Beats John Millman, To Face Kei Nishikori In Semi-Final
Novak Djokovic defeated John Millman in straight sets. © AFP

Two-time champion Novak Djokovic ended John Millman's fairytale US Open run on Wednesday, beating the 55th-ranked Australian in straight sets to book a semi-final clash with Kei Nishikori. The Serbian star, who ended a 54-week title drought with his 13th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, defeated the tenacious Aussie 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to reach his 11th US Open semi-final in his last 11 appearances.

Nishikori, the 21st seed, advanced with a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-4 victory over Marin Cilic -- the man who beat him in the 2014 final.

Comments
Topics : Tennis Novak Djokovic Kei Nishikori John Millman
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Novak Djokovic ended John Millman's fairytale US Open run
  • Djokovic defeated Millman in straight sets to book a semi-final berth
  • Djokovic to face Kei Nishikori in semi-final
Related Articles
US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic Advances to Quarter-Finals With Win Over Joao Sousa
US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic Advances to Quarter-Finals With Win Over Joao Sousa
US Open: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic Advance As Storm Rages Over Umpire
US Open: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic Advance As Storm Rages Over Umpire's Nick Kyrgios Pep-Talk
Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic Through At Steamy US Open
Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic Through At Steamy US Open
The Naked Truth: Novak Djokovic Enjoys Mid-Match Ice Bath At US Open
The Naked Truth: Novak Djokovic Enjoys Mid-Match Ice Bath At US Open
Novak Djokovic Beats Seven-Time Winner Roger Federer To Clinch Cincinnati Masters
Novak Djokovic Beats Seven-Time Winner Roger Federer To Clinch Cincinnati Masters
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.