Top Seed Ashleigh Barty Crushes Pegula To Make Australian Open Semi-finals
Ashleigh Barty accelerated her march towards a maiden Australian Open title Tuesday with a straight-sets masterclass against Jessica Pegula, setting up a semi-final with Madison Keys.
Ashleigh Barty reacts after reaching the semi-finals at Australian Open 2022© AFP
Ashleigh Barty accelerated her march towards a maiden Australian Open title Tuesday with a straight-sets masterclass against Jessica Pegula, setting up a semi-final with Madison Keys. The Australian world number one dominated the 21st-seeded American 6-2, 6-0 in 63 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to power into the last four at Melbourne Park for only the second time.
(More to follow...)
