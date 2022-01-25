Ashleigh Barty accelerated her march towards a maiden Australian Open title Tuesday with a straight-sets masterclass against Jessica Pegula, setting up a semi-final with Madison Keys. The Australian world number one dominated the 21st-seeded American 6-2, 6-0 in 63 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to power into the last four at Melbourne Park for only the second time.

