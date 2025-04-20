Germany's world number three Alexander Zverev celebrated his 28th birthday in style on Sunday easing to the ATP Munich title with a 6-2, 6-4 win over American Ben Shelton. The top-seeded Zverev, appearing in his first final since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open title decider in January, had little trouble dealing with Shelton, ranked 15 in the world. For Zverev it was the third time he had won in Munich -- equalling compatriot Philipp Kohlschreiber's record -- and his 24th ATP title overall. Unlike in his quarter-final win over the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor, where Zverev needed to come from a set down to win, the German was in control from the outset against the 22-year-old second-seeded American.

Zverev forced Shelton into several mistakes, before converting his first match point after just 71 minutes.

His victory means Carlos Alcaraz needs to win in Barcelona later on Saturday to remain world number two.

Zverev's win on Sunday represents a welcome return to form for him.

After losing to Sinner in Melbourne, Zverev failed to make it past the quarters at six successive tournaments, before coming to Munich.

The German, most comfortable on clay, repeatedly said he was not concerned about his form and was focused on the French Open, which begins in late May.

Winners of the tournament pocket almost half a million euros ($570 million), along with a luxury car from the sponsors and a pair of lederhosen, traditional Bavarian leather pants.

