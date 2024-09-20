World number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek withdrew from the prestigious Beijing 1000 WTA tournament on Friday citing "personal matters".

"Due to personal matters, I'm forced to withdraw from the China Open in Beijing," the 23-year-old Pole said in a statement ahead of the event which starts on September 25.

"I'm very sorry as I had an amazing time playing and winning this tournament last year and was really looking forward to being back there."

Swiatek defeated Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the 2023 final in the Chinese capital.

French Open champion Swiatek has won four of the season's eight WTA 1000 events so far.

She also withdrew from the ongoing WTA event in Seoul which would have been her first appearance since a quarter-final exit to Jessica Pegula at the US Open.

Reigning Australian Open and US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will be the top seed in Beijing.

