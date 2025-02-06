Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci stunned former world number one Daniil Medvedev in three tough sets on Wednesday to reach the Rotterdam ATP quarter-finals. The 23-year-old left-hander, playing on a career-high ranking of 92, came through 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 to record a first win over a top 10 opponent. "It was a three-hour match and I really enjoyed every moment of it. I really tried to do the best I could. I'm pretty tired but I'm happy," said Bellucci. "I was going for the serve and volley which is not something I'm used to doing but it worked pretty good today."

Bellucci held his nerve in the decider, where he saved six break points, after squandering a match point in the second set tie-break against the 2023 champion in Rotterdam.

The Italian, who also reached the last eight in Atlanta in 2024, will next play sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor for a spot in the semi-finals.

Former US Open champion Medvedev, ranked seven in the world, had defeated veteran Stan Wawrinka in the first round but has struggled at the start of 2025 having lost in the second round of the Australian Open last month.

