The Tennis Premier League (TPL) powered by Clear, arrived in Delhi for the final leg of their grassroots initiative the Delhi Open ahead of its fifth season. The Delhi Open was hosted at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) situated at RK Khanna Tennis Stadium in Hauz Khas, New Delhi. The Stadium was abuzz as aspiring tennis players from all over Delhi made their way to the stadium for the tournament.

Sneh Patel, the owner of the Delhi Binny's Brigade, and Rajinder Singh, the owner of the Punjab Tigers were present at the grassroots event and were accompanied by the Punjab Tigers Mentor, Ankita Bhambri a prominent figure on the Indian Tennis circuit. The extremely driven Co-Founder of the Tennis Premier League, Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain were present at the event also.

The Tennis Premier League (TPL) has illuminated the Indian tennis fraternity over the past four seasons. It has not only nurtured the growth of tennis at the grassroots level but also enticed private sector investment in top-tier Indian tennis players, paving the way for them to become the nation's next champions.

The TPL Mobile Application, which is rapidly becoming the one-stop solution for the tennis community in India, was also showcased, bolstering the sport at all levels. The Tennis Premier League plans to facilitate the first-ever Delhi Dristict ranking tournament to put an end to non-ranking unauthorised games that take place in Delhi.

Ananya Gupta won the U14 Girl's category after she defeated Suhana Ohlan in a close-run final. Annaya was awarded a Yonex racquet worth Rs. 12,000. Himanish Brinda emerged as the champion from the U14 Boy's category after defeating Kushagra Arora in the final. He was also awarded a Yonex racquet worth Rs. 12,000.

Advertisement

Parth Agrawal won the Open Category as he beat Sahil Sarang in an exciting final, he was awarded Rs. 10,000. The Assistant Coaches Single's category was the last category at the Delhi Open. It was won by Iciraibe Salie after he defeated Mohammed Arif in the final, he was awarded Rs. 10,000.

Sneh Patel, who is the owner and founder of the SaveEat App besides being the owner of the Delhi Binny's Brigade was ecstatic by the turnout for the TPL Delhi Open, stating, "The talent on display today was truly awe-inspiring. Several players exhibited all the hallmarks of future champions, delivering performances that left the crowd breathless. The Tennis Premier League's vision of combining the glamour of stars and the developmental intent of the private sector has helped the league to shine a bright spotlight on the sport, in turn garnering more fan interest in the sport. With bigger stars on board and the biggest names in the world and Indian tennis part of the league, season 5 promises to be the most thrilling season yet."

Raminder Singh, the owner of the Punjab Tigers, the Founder, and CEO of Celebfie, expressed his zeal for the Tennis Premier League, stating, "The Tennis Premier League has given me a unique opportunity to get more involved in the sport and contribute to its growth in India. The TPL's grassroots initiative is sure to have a profound impact on the aspiring athletes who participated in Delhi today. I am confident that the league will be a catalyst for the discovery of a new generation of Indian tennis superstars. The league also has boosted participation in the sport and garnered more fans with each passing season, thanks to their fast-paced captivating format."

Mentor of the Punjab Tigers, Ankita Bhambri stressed the importance of such grassroots tournaments, she said, "It was exhilarating to witness the talent on display today at the Tennis Premier League Delhi Open. Some of the players exhibited all the skills necessary to succeed at the highest level of tennis, and their performances were truly remarkable. This became the first-ever district ranking tournament in the city which showcases how the league is transforming the sport in the nation, and I am confident that we have discovered some hidden tennis gems from the region today."

Advertisement

Co-founder of the league, Kunal Thakkur expressed his delight over the culmination of a successful Delhi Open, as he said, "Delhi's vibrant tennis community turned out in large numbers for the Delhi Open, where exceptional skills were on full display. We are confident that we have identified several players who are poised to become the next superstars of the Indian tennis scene."

Mrunal Jain, Co-founder of the league echoed the sentiment, as he said, "Sport is deeply ingrained in Delhi's culture, and the overwhelming response to the Delhi Open on the TPL App is a testament to that. The league is committed to developing and discovering tennis talent, and we are confident that we will be able to do so through these grassroots tournaments."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)