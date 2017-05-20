 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Bow Out Of Rome Event

Updated: 20 May 2017 19:56 IST

While Sania Mirza and Yaroslava Shvedova lost in the semifinals, Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas were defeated in the quarterfinals

Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Bow Out Of Rome Event
The Indo-Kazakh third seeds were beaten 3-6 6-7(7) by Yung-Jan Chan and Martina Hingis. ©

Sania Mirza, playing with new partner Yaroslava Shvedova, crashed out of the semifinals of the Italian Open on Saturday. The Indo-Kazakh third seeds were beaten  3-6 6-7(7) by Yung-Jan Chan and Martina Hingis. Joining her in bowing out of the ATP event running simultaneously, the Rome Masters, was compatriot Rohan Bopanna. Bopanna and partner Pablo Cuevas lost in the quarterfinals to Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 10-12.

Sania and Shvedova paired up only last week but had humbled Italians Sara Errani and Martina Trevisan 6-4, 6-1, in one hour and eight minutes in the previous round. They manage converted six out of 10 break points in the one-sided quarterfinal.

Bopanna and Cuevas fought tooth and nail but failed to get past the challenge posed by the Frenchmen in the last-eight stage of the euro 4,507,375 clay court event.  In the pre-quarters, the Indo-Uruguyan pair had beaten seventh seeds Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez by 4-6, 7-6 (7), 10-8 in one-hour-39-minutes. They came from behind, after losing the first set, to upset the reigning French Open champions. They had also beaten them in the Monte Carlo Masters final last month.

Topics : Sania Mirza Rohan Bopanna Tennis
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sania Mirza and Yaroslava Shvedova crashed out in semis
  • Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas crashed out in quater-finals
  • Sania and Shvedova had humbled Errani and Trevisan 6-4, 6-1
Related Articles
Sania Mirza's Brand Endorsement Goes Wrong. Twitter Shows No Mercy
Sania Mirza's Brand Endorsement Goes Wrong. Twitter Shows No Mercy
Miami Open: Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Lose In Women's Doubles Final
Miami Open: Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Lose In Women's Doubles Final
Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Beat Martina Hingis-Chan Yung-Jan, Enter Miami Open Final
Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Beat Martina Hingis-Chan Yung-Jan, Enter Miami Open Final
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.