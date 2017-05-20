Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Bow Out Of Rome Event

Sania Mirza, playing with new partner Yaroslava Shvedova, crashed out of the semifinals of the Italian Open on Saturday. The Indo-Kazakh third seeds were beaten 3-6 6-7(7) by Yung-Jan Chan and Martina Hingis. Joining her in bowing out of the ATP event running simultaneously, the Rome Masters, was compatriot Rohan Bopanna. Bopanna and partner Pablo Cuevas lost in the quarterfinals to Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 10-12.

Sania and Shvedova paired up only last week but had humbled Italians Sara Errani and Martina Trevisan 6-4, 6-1, in one hour and eight minutes in the previous round. They manage converted six out of 10 break points in the one-sided quarterfinal.

Bopanna and Cuevas fought tooth and nail but failed to get past the challenge posed by the Frenchmen in the last-eight stage of the euro 4,507,375 clay court event. In the pre-quarters, the Indo-Uruguyan pair had beaten seventh seeds Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez by 4-6, 7-6 (7), 10-8 in one-hour-39-minutes. They came from behind, after losing the first set, to upset the reigning French Open champions. They had also beaten them in the Monte Carlo Masters final last month.