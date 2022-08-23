India tennis star Sania Mirza has pulled out of the upcoming US Open due to an injury, she announced on Instagram. "Hi guys, a quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously, didn't realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have infact torn a little bit of my tendon," Mirza wrote on Instagram.

"I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of US Open. This isn't ideal and it's terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you posted," she added.

Mirza, a former world number 1 in women's doubles, won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open once each in the women's doubles event. She also won the Australian Open the French Open and the US Open once each in the mixed doubles event.

She was also a losing semi-finalist in mixed doubles at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Sania had spoken exclusively with NDTV after announcing her plans to retire at the end of this year.

"I am feeling exactly the same. I think it came as a bit of a shock to everyone and later I said that honestly, I shouldn't have announced it (about retiring at the end of this season) so soon and should have come closer to the end of the year and announced it because everybody got really emotional," Sania told NDTV.

"I got so many messages and for me tennis will always be a very important part of my life. I am grateful for the memories and the achievements I have had. I do plan to finish at the end of the year, but I am in it a hundred percent and it is a long year ahead," Sania said.