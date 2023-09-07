US Open 2023, Men's Doubles Semifinal Live Updates: India's star tennis player Rohan Bopanna will be playing his semi-final match in the men's doubles of US Open 2023 on Thursday. He made it to the semis with his Australia partner Matthew Ebden. The duo will take on the French pair of Nicholas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in match on Thursday. In the quarterfinals, Bopanna and Ebden saved seven set points in first set before outclassing Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow of the USA. Bopanna and Ebden had reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships where they had lost to Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

Live Updates of Rohan Bopanna-Ebden's US Open semi-final match vs Mahut-Herbert: