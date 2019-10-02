Roger Federer Wishes To Watch A Bollywood Movie, Fans Suggest Arbaaz Khan's Films 

Roger Federer, who wished to watch a "Bollywood Classic" on Wednesday, took to Twitter to ask for some suggestions about the same. Roger Federer particularly wanted to watch a Bollywood movie after he got a plenty of suggestions for Hollywood movies in his previous tweet in which he asked, "Any movie suggestions". In response to Roger Federer's tweet, fans came up with plenty of options, ranging from Sholay to Lagaan. Arbaaz Khan has often been called the legendary tennis player's doppleganger on social media and that is why some fans asked him to watch the Bollywood actor's movies.

Watch the movie you acted in...Hello Brother. pic.twitter.com/tlJSbW25qq — Omkar Shetty (@omkar_shettyg) October 2, 2019

Watch yourself in any arbaaz khan movie — Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) October 2, 2019

Hello Brother !! — DB (@DhBeri) October 2, 2019

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer was last seen on the tennis court during the Laver Cup. Federer was also seen giving coaching tips to Rafael Nadal during the Spaniard's match against Team World's Milos Raonic.

Federer also led Team Europe to victory over Team World in the recently concluded Laver Cup.

Federer has five US Open title, eight Wimbledon, one French Open and six Australian Open titles to his name.

In 2019, Federer also led his side to the Hopman Cup victory.

