 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Roger Federer Wardrobe Malfunction, His Funniest Moment In Tennis

Updated: 02 July 2018 19:29 IST

Roger Federer recalls his wardrobe malfunction during the 2007 Wimbledon final.

Roger Federer Wardrobe Malfunction, His Funniest Moment In Tennis
Roger Federer suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the 2007 Wimbledon final © AFP

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on Monday recalled his 2007 Wimbledon wardrobe malfunction episode and called it his funniest moment in tennis. Recalling the gaffe, Federer revealed that he was excited and nervous that day. "I was really excited and nervous. I really wanted to put on the long trousers that we created for the tournament. When I tried to put my hands in my trouser pockets at the trophy handover, I first realised that I had put my trousers the wrong way round. It was too late to change that", he said in a video shared on the official Instagram account of Wimbledon. "Nobody's peRFect. Roger Federer has a confession - and it's about that 2007 outfit," the video was captioned.

In 2007, Federer beat Rafael Nadal in the final to claim his fifth consecutive triumph at Wimbledon. Federer's eight Wimbledon titles came in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2017.

On Monday, Federer began his title defence in style after brushing aside Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. Top seed Federer will next face either Lukas Lacko of Slovakia or French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi.

Federer, who beat Marin Cilic in last year's final, is playing Wimbledon for a 20th straight year. The 36-year-old Swiss top seed and world No. 2 had defeated Dusan en route to winning last year's title.

Comments
Topics : Roger Federer Tennis
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer Eases Past Dusan Lajovic In First Round, Sloane Stephens Crashes Out
Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer Eases Past Dusan Lajovic In First Round, Sloane Stephens Crashes Out
Roger Federer Wardrobe Malfunction, His Funniest Moment In Tennis
Roger Federer Wardrobe Malfunction, His Funniest Moment In Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon Highs And Lows
'Not The End Of World For Andy Murray,' Says Roger Federer
Wimbledon 2018:
Wimbledon 2018: 'We're The Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Of Tennis' Roger Federer Relishes Rafael Nadal Rivalry
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.