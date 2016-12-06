Roger Federer, Serena Williams Feel Cash Crunch, Out Of IPTL

If demonetisation worries you, don't get too depressed. It affects big names like Roger Federer and Serena Williams as well.

The ace tennis duo won't e participating in the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) as a result of the prevailing "economic climate" in India, as disclosed by IPTL founder Mahesh Bhupathi in a statement on Tuesday.

The IPTL, already in a bit of a soup with shortage of star power, will be hit badly by this move.

Federer had not been named in any team, though it was expected that he would be a part of the Indian Aces. Serena was named in the Singapore Slammers squad.

"We have had challenges this year and we are hoping to get past them. With current economic climate in India and uncertainty of spending money, I reached out to both Roger (Federer) and Serena (Williams) to explain the situation. They have been very supportive of the IPTL the first two seasons and we look forward to bring them in Futures," Bhupathi said in a statement.