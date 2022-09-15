Roger Federer Retires: Full List Of Grand Slams Titles Won By Swiss Ace
It is the end of an era in modern day tennis history as Swiss ace Roger Federer has called time on his illustrious career. The serve and volley master, whose game has often been described as 'poetry in motion' by fans, will play his last ATP tournament at the Laver Cup later this year. The first men's tennis player to win 20 grand slam titles, Federer ruled the roost in men's tennis for nearly two decades, sharing the glory with his two eternal rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The trio share amongst them an incredible 63 grand slam titles.
While Federer might have been left behind by Nadal and Djokovic in the race for the most grand slam titles, purists consider him to be the greatest men's player to have ever played the game.
Here is the full list of grand slam titles won by Roger Federer
2003: Wimbledon
2004: Australian Open
2004, Wimbledon
2004: US Open
2005: Wimbledon
2005: US Open
2006: Australian Open
2006: Wimbledon
2006: US Open
2007: Australian Open
2007: Wimbledon
2007: US Open
2008: US Open
2009: French Open
2009: Wimbledon
2010: Australian Open
2012: Wimbledon
2017: Australian Open
2017: Wimbledon
2018: Australian Open