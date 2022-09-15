It is the end of an era in modern day tennis history as Swiss ace Roger Federer has called time on his illustrious career. The serve and volley master, whose game has often been described as 'poetry in motion' by fans, will play his last ATP tournament at the Laver Cup later this year. The first men's tennis player to win 20 grand slam titles, Federer ruled the roost in men's tennis for nearly two decades, sharing the glory with his two eternal rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The trio share amongst them an incredible 63 grand slam titles.

While Federer might have been left behind by Nadal and Djokovic in the race for the most grand slam titles, purists consider him to be the greatest men's player to have ever played the game.

Here is the full list of grand slam titles won by Roger Federer

2003: Wimbledon

2004: Australian Open

2004, Wimbledon

2004: US Open

2005: Wimbledon

2005: US Open

2006: Australian Open

2006: Wimbledon

2006: US Open

2007: Australian Open

2007: Wimbledon

2007: US Open

2008: US Open

2009: French Open

2009: Wimbledon

2010: Australian Open

2012: Wimbledon

2017: Australian Open

2017: Wimbledon

2018: Australian Open