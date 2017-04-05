 
Roger Federer, Microsoft's Bill Gates To Pair Up For A Doubles Match

Updated: 05 April 2017 09:41 IST

The 18-time Grand Slam champion and the billionaire Microsoft co-founder will pair up in a one-set exhibition match in Seattle on April 29 to support children's education in Africa.

Roger Federer will pair up with Bill Gates for a charity match © AFP

Roger Federer, fresh from winning Miami Open final, is all set to pair up with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for a one-set exhibition match on April 29 in Seattle to support children's education in Africa. The 18-Grand Slam champion and Gates will play John Isner -- the American who won the longest match in tennis history. Then Federer and Isner will square off in a best-of-three-sets singles exhibition. Proceeds from the Match for Africa 4 will benefit the Roger Federer Charitable Fund and Roger Federer Foundation. The tickets will go on sale from Thursday.

Roger Federer outclassed long-standing rival Rafael Nadal to win the Miami Open on Sunday and continued his remarkable comeback run in 2017.

Federer beat the Spaniard in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to win his third Miami Open title. The loss was Nadal's fifth in a final in Miami and this remains one tournament that the Spaniard is yet to win. Since returning from his six month injury lay-off, Federer has not put a foot wrong and registered wins in the last four meetings against Nadal -- including the Australian Open and Indian Wells title.

"It's been a fabulous couple of weeks," said Federer after his victory.

Federer thanked his team for helping him make a great comeback and also congratulated Nadal for his comeback to the circuit as well.

The Swiss player also announced that he would take a nearly two month break before the French Open in late May.

"I'm not 24 any more so things have changed in a big way and I probably won't play any clay court event except the French," he said.

(With AP inputs)

Highlights
  • Roger Federer will pair up with Bill Gates for a charity match
  • Federer and Isner will square off in a best-of-three-sets singles match
  • The matches will benefit the Roger Federer Charitable Fund
