Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer dropped out of the ATP rankings for the first time in 25 years as the latest rankings came out. The ATP rankings take into account points accrued over the previous 52 weeks and since Federer has not played any tennis since last year's Wimbledon, he is now unranked. The 40-year-old was ranked 97th before this year's Wimbledon began. Federer had appeared in the singles rankings every week since he made his debut at age 16 in September 1997, tied for 803rd.

Federer's last appearance was his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in 2021.

Shortly after that match, he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months.

Federer has not played since, but made an appearance at Centre Court during Wimbledon's centenary celebrations and said he hopes to play at the prestigious tournament at least one more time.

The Swiss is hoping to play this year's Basel Open.

Federer has won 20 Grand Slam titles in an illustrious career. Among men, only Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) have won more Grand Slam titles.

Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, continues to top the rankings followed by Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic, who won his seventh Wimbledon title on Sunday, dropped four places to go 7th in the rankings.

The ATP did not award any ranking points for this year's Wimbledon after the All England Club banned players from Russia and Belarus.