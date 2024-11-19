Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Live Streaming Davis Cup 2024 Finals Live Telecast: Tennis sensation Rafael Nadal aim to mark his emotional farewell with a big victory at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. Nadal said in the past that he may not take part in the singles matches but he is expected to play doubles for Spain. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has battled injuries in the past few years but he will be looking to repeat the heroics of 2019 - the last time Spain won the trophy.

When will the Davis Cup 2024 Finals potentially featuring Rafael Nadal take place?

The Davis Cup 2024 Finals potentially featuring Rafael Nadal will begin from November 19 with the quarter-finals. The final will be held on November 24.

Where will the Davis Cup 2024 Finals potentially featuring Rafael Nadal be held?

The matches of the Davis Cup 2024 Finals potentially featuring Rafael Nadal will be held at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in Malaga.

When will the Davis Cup 2024 Finals potentially featuring Rafael Nadal begin?

Quarter-finals

November 19: Netherlands vs Spain (9:30 PM IST)

November 20: Germany vs Canada (4:30 PM IST)

November 21: USA vs Australia (2:30 PM IST)

November 21: Italy vs Argentina (9:30 PM IST)

Semi-finals

First Semi-final: November 22 (9:30 PM IST)

Second Semi-final: November 23 (5:30 PM IST)

Final

Davis Cup Final match: November 24 (8:30 PM IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the Davis Cup 2024 Finals potentially featuring Rafael Nadal?

The Davis Cup 2024 Finals potentially featuring Rafael Nadal will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch Davis Cup 2024 Finals potentially featuring Rafael Nadal live streaming?

The Davis Cup 2024 Finals potentially featuring Rafael Nadal will be streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)