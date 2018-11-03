Sania Mirza and husband Shoaib Malik were recently blessed with a baby boy. Veteran Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik took to Twitter to announce that they have named the boy, Izhaan Mirza-Malik. However, Shoaib Malik, who is a key member of his national team, had to return to duty with Pakistan hosting New Zealand in a two-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series. On Saturday, Sania Mirza took to Twitter to post a series of pictures of her spending some adorable time with her new born baby and while also watching Shoaib Malik don the green of Pakistan.

In the first picture, Izhaan, who is hardly a week old can be seen looking at the television to watch his "baba" Shoaib Malik bat.

So it's been 5 days since we came into this world .. Me as a mother and my little Izhaan as my son we've even watched Baba play some cricket together since we've arrived it truly is the biggest match ,tournament achievement I've ever won or had and there is no feeling or- pic.twitter.com/KRiXVNmcox — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 3, 2018

Sania thanked everyone who wished her and Shoaib and spoke about the "overwhelming feeling" of being a mother.

blessing that can be greater than this.. I finally have gotten sometime after this overwhelming feeling to get online and check the msgs and love we have received.Shoaib and I feel truly blessed and humbled with the wishes and love we have received Thank you to each one of u! pic.twitter.com/PTisH3qKUe — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 3, 2018

We love you all right back !!!

Love ,

Sania ,Shoaib and Izhaan @realshoaibmalik #Allhamdulillah — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 3, 2018

Sania and Shoaib were blessed with the baby boy on October 30, with the Pakistan cricketer announcing the same on Twitter. The couple, who got married on April 12, 2010, had confirmed the pregnancy news on April 23.

The 31-year-old tennis star had earlier said that the child would bear surnames of both of them.

There was good news for Shoaib on the professional front with Pakistan living up to their billing as the world's best Twenty20 team with a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dubai on Friday, clinching the two-match series 2-0.

Mohammad Hafeez (34 not out) and Shoaib Malik (10) added 34 quickfire runs to help Pakistan overhaul the 154-run target in 19.4 overs at Dubai stadium, winning their 11th consecutive series and eighth successive T20I match.