 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Watch: Novak Djokovic's Pocket Trick With Ball Sends Fans Wild In Stadium

Updated: 18 November 2019 15:39 IST

Novak Djokovic will be part of the Serbian Davis Cup squad which will participate in the tournament that is being played in a new format.

Watch: Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic is part of the Serbian squad for Davis Cup. © AFP

Novak Djokovic is readying himself for Serbia's assault on the revamped Davis Cup. The tournament will see a new 18-team format that has replaced the former World Group. The World No.2 has been hampered by injuries but still seemed in high spirits, showing off a brilliant party trick to fans that thronged to the stadium to watch him practice in Madrid. In a video posted by Djokovic himself, the Serbian tennis star can be seen hitting some overhead smashes before pulling off an incredible trick of catching ball in his left shorts pocket. In the video, fans in the stadium can be heard cheering loudly after Djokovic pockets the ball.

Novak Djokovic lost to Roger Federer, missing out on a place in the ATP Finals semi-finals in London, revealing afterwards that he had been suffering pain in his elbow.

The Serb had needed to win the ATP Finals title to have any chance of taking back the number one ranking from Spain's Rafael Nadal.

But it wasn't to be as Djokovic was completely outplayed by the Swiss maestro, losing the match 4-6, 3-6.

Serbia's Davis Cup captain Nenad Zimonjic is confident Djokovic has overcome his injury issues and will be fine for the Davis Cup.

"Everything seems okay now," said Zimonjic.

"He will have his first practice since that match today (Sunday) so we'll find out. As of now, everything is okay."

"I think it's going to be enough time for him to prepare for our first match which is going to be on Wednesday," said Zimonjic.

Serbia open their campaign against Japan on Wednesday morning before meeting France in their second group match 24 hours later.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Tennis
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Novak Djokovic will be seen in action for Serbia in Davis Cup
  • Novak Djokovic was seen practising in Madrid
  • Novak Djokovic wowed fans by directly catching the ball in his pocket
Related Articles
ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev To Set Up Title Clash vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev To Set Up Title Clash vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Rafael Nadal Bows Out Of ATP Finals After Alexander Zverev Beats Daniil Medvedev
Rafael Nadal Bows Out Of ATP Finals After Alexander Zverev Beats Daniil Medvedev
Roger Federer Outclasses Novak Djokovic To Reach ATP Finals Semis
Roger Federer Outclasses Novak Djokovic To Reach ATP Finals Semis
ATP Finals: Matteo Berrettini Makes History With Consolation Win In London
ATP Finals: Matteo Berrettini Makes History With Consolation Win In London
Dominic Thiem In ATP Finals Semis As Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer Face Shootout
Dominic Thiem In ATP Finals Semis As Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer Face Shootout
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.