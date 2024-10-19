Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Six Kings Slam Live Streaming: Rafael Nadal and NOvak Djokovic will face off probably the last time on October 19 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Rafael Nadal admitted his fitness level was well off the tour's top players after falling Thursday in straight sets to fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who described the exhibition match as "a little bit sad". The 38-year-old Nadal, who announced last week he would retire from tennis after the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month, lost 6-3, 6-3 to 21-year-old Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the "Six Kings Slam" event in Saudi Arabia

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Six Kings Slam Live Match take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Six Kings Slam Live Match will take place on October 19 (IST).

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Six Kings Slam Live Match be held?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Six Kings Slam Live Match will be held in Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Six Kings Slam Live Match match start?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Six Kings Slam Live Match will start at around 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Six Kings Slam Match ?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Six Kings Slam Live Match will not be telecast in any channel in India.

Where to follow live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Six Kings Slam Live Match ?

The Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Six Kings Slam Live Match will be live streamed on DAZN.

