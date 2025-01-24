Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Updates: Seventh-seed Novak Djokovic leads 1-0 against Alexander Zverev in the men's singles semi-final match of Australian Open 2025. The 37-year-old Djokovic rolled back the years at the scene of his greatest achievements on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 triumph sealed. The Serb surged into the semi-finals and a date with world number two Zverev to edge closer to an 11th Melbourne crown and all-time record 25th Slam title. On the other hand, Zverev is into the semi-finals for a second straight year and is laser focused on finally winning a maiden Slam title after a decade of trying. He defeated Tommy Paul in four sets in the quarter-final match.

Here are the Live Score and Updates of Australian Open 2025 men's singles semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev -

January 24 2025 09:30 (IST) Australian Open Live: Djokovic leads 1-0 WOAH!! What a brilliant rally we just saw. Both Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are giving their sweat and blood, right from the very beginning. In the first game, Zverev puts up a tough fight but Djokovic clinches it and takes 1-0 lead in the first set.

January 24 2025 09:12 (IST) Australian Open Live: We are underway Australian Open 2025, men's singles semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev begins in Melbourne. After winning the toss, Zverev decided to receive and Djokovic will be taking the first serve. This is going to be a brilliant clash. Let's play!

January 24 2025 09:08 (IST) Australian Open Live: Both players set As per the latest visuals from the Rod Laver Arena, both Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev have entered the court. The blockbuster semi-final will start in a few minutes from now. Stay tuned!

January 24 2025 09:06 (IST) Australian Open Live: Important match for Zverev The 27-year-old Alexander Zverev is into the semi-finals for a second straight year and is laser focused on finally winning a Grand Slam after a decade of trying. Last year at the same stage he crashed to Daniil Medvedev in five sets after holding a 2-0 lead and is understandably wary of Djokovic, even if he is carrying an injury.

January 24 2025 09:01 (IST) Australian Open Live: Djokovic's hunt for 25th Grand Slam title Novak Djokovic, who is searching his 25th Grand Slam title, rolled back the years to defeat Carlos Alcaraz, aged 21, in four sets in the quarter-finals in Melbourne. But his upper left leg was taped after a medical timeout and he needed painkillers to battle through.

January 24 2025 08:40 (IST) Australian Open 2025 Live: Hello and welcome Welcome to the live coverage of the Australian Open 2025 semifinal encounter between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev.