Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic sent his support to the thousands of people protesting against the government in Serbia on Sunday and condemned "violence" against his compatriots. Djokovic, speaking at a news conference in Melbourne where he is taking part in the Australian Open, said that he cannot "pretend that nothing is happening". "My support goes to the young people, students and all those who own the future of our country," Djokovic said after qualifying for the quarter-finals of the tournament. Serbia has been rocked by a wave of student-led protests following a roof collapse at a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad on November 1 which killed 15 people.

Thirteen people have been charged in connection with the case, including the former transport minister.

"I can't pretend that nothing is happening (in Serbia) and of course these things affect me," added the 37-year-old.

Djokovic is a national idol for many in Serbia after a career which has brought him a record-equalling 24 Grand Slam titles as well as Olympic gold in Paris in 2024.

He referred in particular to an incident in which a student was rammed by a car on Thursday during a blockade at a crossroads in Belgrade.

"Unfortunately, this is not the only situation of violence against students and young people. It is a great defeat for us as a society, for Serbian society in general," added Djokovic.

"I would like my children to grow up in Serbia. I would like young people who went abroad to return to Serbia and live in Serbia."

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)