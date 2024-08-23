Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff will headline the US Open competition, the final Grand Slam competition of the year, starting from August 26, with Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, the number one duo being the top seeds across men's and women's categories. The competition will be taking place till September 8. Both Gauff and Djokovic are arriving in the US for this competition with two different trajectories. Gauff has struggled as of late, holding an unremarkable record of 3-4 in her last seven matches. She could not impress a lot in the Paris Olympics as well, exiting the competition in third round, succumbing to the silver medalist Donna Vekic, as per Olympics.com.

The 20-year-old was on a roll last year this point, winning titles in Washington and Cincinnati before landing a huge victory in the US Open. It would be interesting to see how Gauff bounces back from recent setbacks in home conditions. She will be opening her campaign against France's Varvara Gracheva, with a potential third-round clash against Elina Svitolina on the cards as well.

On the other hand, Djokovic will be chasing a historic 25th Grand Slam title after securing the landmark Paris Olympic gold medal with a win over Carlos Alcaraz, avenging his loss to him Wimbledon finals just before the summer sporting extravaganza.

Sinner had tested positive for a prohibited substance, clostebol in March, but as per an independent tribunal, he bore "no fault or negligence". The Italian landed his first major title this year, with a triumph at Australian Open in January. He has momentum by his side as he secured the Cincinnati Open title this week and will be playing America's Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

In the men's draw, Sinner and Djokovic are at the opposite sides, while the world number three and current Wimbledon champion, Olympic silver medalist Alcaraz is in the top half with Sinner. Number four seed Alexander Zverev joins Djokovic at the bottom of the draw.

Swiatek has 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in her half of the draw, while Gauff has second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Cincinnati Open title as well.

The Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen is the seventh seed, with Sabalenka a seeded quarterfinal opponent. If this match takes place, it will mark a rematch of the Australian Open final from this January, where Sabalenka emerged victorious.

US Open tennis: Schedule of play

Matches get underway daily at 1100 local New York time (EDT, GMT -4), with an evening session inside both Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadiums at 1900.

Monday & Tuesday, 26 & 27 August - Men's & women's singles first round

Wednesday & Thursday, 28 & 29 August - Singles second round; doubles underway

Friday & Saturday, 30 & 31 August - Singles third round

Sunday & Monday, 1 & 2 September - Singles fourth round

Tuesday & Wednesday, 3 & 4 September - Singles quarter-finals

Thursday, 5 September

1500 - Women's (or mixed) doubles final

1900 - Women's semi-finals

Friday, 6 September

1200 - Mixed (or women's) doubles final

1500 - Men's semi-final (one of two)

1900 - Men's semi-final (two of two)

Saturday, 7 September

1200 - Men's doubles final

1600 - Women's singles final

Sunday, 8 September

1400 - Men's singles final.

