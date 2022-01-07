Novak Djokovic on Friday thanked people "around the world" for their support since he was dramatically refused entry to Australia over his Covid-19 vaccine status. "Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. i can feel it and it is greatly appreciated," the men's tennis world number one, who is in a detention facility in Melbourne awaiting an appeal, said on Instagram. The overturning of Djokovic's visa by Australian authorities had earlier escalated into a diplomatic dispute, with Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday claiming the Serb tennis star is a victim of a "political witch hunt".

Djokovic had jetted into Melbourne on Wednesday having been granted a medical exemption by the Australian Open organisers.

He was hoping to defend his Australian Open crown and claim an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam title.

Vucic, though, claimed Djokovic was being hounded as other tennis players had been permitted to enter Australia with medical exemptions.

"What is not fair-play is the political witch hunt (being conducted against Novak), by everybody including the Australian Prime Minister pretending that the rules apply to all," Vucic told the media.

Vucic said the Australian ambassador had been contacted twice by Serbian authorities and Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will be in touch with a senior member of Australia's Home Affairs department.

The Serbians will ask the Australian authorities that at the very least Djokovic can stay, whilst his appeal is heard, in the house in Melbourne he had rented for the Australian Open (which runs from January 17 to January 30) and not in the hotel he has been sent to.

"I fear that this relentless political pursuit of Novak will continue until the moment they can prove something, because when you cannot defeat somebody then you turn to these type of things," said Vucic.