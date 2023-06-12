Novak Djokovic scripted history on Sunday as he became the first man in the history of tennis to win 23 Grand Slam titles. Djokokvic, who was tied on 22 slams each with Rafael Nadal, defeated fourth seed Casper Ruud in straight sets in the French Open final to achieve the feat. Overall, he is tied on 23 Grand Slams each with Serena Williams. Following his win over Ruud at Roland Garros, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages for him.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who shares a long history with him and recently became mates with Djokovic, shared a witty post on Instagram to congratulate the 36-year-old Serb.

"Congratulations @djokernole from you asking me advice on the clay to again winning the French open. Proud of you mate, I'm here anytime, love coach kygs," Kyrgios wrote in a post.

With both players set to take part in Wimbledon, starting from next month, Djokovic also joined the banter as he came up with a hilarious response.

"Same here brother. If you need any advise on grass, I am right here," Djokovic replied.

Djokovic, fresh from notching up a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title, moved back to the top of the ATP rankings released Monday, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 100.

It was a 388th week as the world's number one for the 36-year-old Djokovic, who jumped two places in the standings after his French Open victory.

He beat Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz, 20, who had held the number one spot until the French Open, in the semi-final.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, who crashed out in the first round of Roland Garros, also dropped a place, while Norway's beaten finalist Casper Ruud stays in fourth, 40 points ahead of Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

(With AFP Inputs)