Former world number one Naomi Osaka claimed her first win at Wimbledon since 2018 on Monday when she recovered from a break down in the final set to defeat Diane Parry of France. The Japanese star, a four-time Grand Slam title winner, came through 6-1, 1-6, 6-4. Osaka raced through the first set in just 22 minutes before her 53rd-ranked rival levelled the contest. In a rollercoaster decider, Parry was 3-1 ahead before Osaka battled back to 3-3. Osaka then saved two break points to edge 5-4 ahead and claimed victory when Parry served up her 10th double fault of the match. Victory was extra special for Osaka as it comes a day before her daughter Shai celebrates her first birthday.

"It feels like a dream because I haven't played here many times," said Osaka, whose last appearance at the All England Club was in 2019, when she exited in the first round.

"I hope it was fun for everyone to watch. I'm really excited to be here because Wimbledon was the first tournament I watched last year after my pregnancy."

Osaka, who only returned to the tour at the start of the season afer maternity leave, is ranked at 113 and required a wild card to play at Wimbledon.

At the recent French Open, she gave world number one Iga Swiatek a mighty scare, holding a match point in their second-round clash before the Pole prevailed.

"My heart was racing today. These are the types of matches you need to play to ease into the tournament," she said.

"I'm glad I didn't have to play a final set tiebreaker."

Osaka said she found it a challenge to dig deep when she was down a break in the decider.

"I can be a little bit down on myself but I'm really trying to stay positive," explained the 26-year-old.

"There's a really nice man over here that was just telling me 'Come on Naomi' and I was like 'Yeah, I got this, I got this' so thank you."

Osaka will face US 19th seed Emma Navarro or Wang Qiang of China for a place in the last 32.

