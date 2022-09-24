Laver Cup 2022 Live Updates: Tennis legend Roger Federer is set to play his final professional match when he and long-time rival Rafael Nadal take on Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in a doubles match in the Laver Cup. Federer had last week announced the Laver Cup would be his final professional tournament. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, dogged by a knee injury, has not played since the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finals and last week announced his retirement at the age of 41. The Swiss great has enjoyed a storied rivalry with the Spaniard over nearly two decades and together they have won 42 Grand Slam singles titles in a golden era for the men's game. The pair played 40 times, including in nine Grand Slam finals, with Nadal holding a 24-16 winning record, but this time they will be on the same side of the net in the Ryder Cup-style event. The six-strong Team Europe also includes Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray -- the other two members of the so-called "Big Four" -- in a fitting climax to Federer's career.

