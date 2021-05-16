Story ProgressBack to home
Italian Open: Rafael Nadal Beats World No. 1 Novak Djokovic To Clinch Men's Singles Title
Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic to clinch the Italian Open title on Sunday.© AFP
Rafael Nadal beat world number one Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title on Sunday. Second seed Nadal won through 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 in 2hr 49min against the defending champion in the 57th career showdown between the pair. Nadal also equalled Djokovic's record of 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles in his 12th Rome final.
