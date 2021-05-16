Rafael Nadal beat world number one Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title on Sunday. Second seed Nadal won through 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 in 2hr 49min against the defending champion in the 57th career showdown between the pair. Nadal also equalled Djokovic's record of 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles in his 12th Rome final.

More to follow...