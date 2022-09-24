Roger Federer bid farewell to professional tennis on Friday with his last appearance on the court being the doubles match for Team Europe in the 2022 Laver Cup. Federer, who partnered with long-time rival Rafael Nadal for the event, lost the match 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 9-11 against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Federer might not have a good outing at the O2 Arena in the match aspect but he still termed the evening in London as "magical" and thanked the players and his fans for their gesture towards him.

"It was a magical evening yesterday. Thank you again to all the players and fans who were here to share this moment with me. It means the world," wrote the 20-time Grand Slam champion on Twitter on Saturday.

After the match, Federer promised his fans they had not seen the last of him after bringing the curtain down on his glittering career, saying he would see them on a "different type of tennis court" in future.

"This is not the end-end, you know, life goes on," said Federer.

"I'm healthy, I'm happy, everything's great.

"The message from me was just making sure I relay my passion for the sport to the fans, and I let them know that hopefully we'll see each other again on a different type of tennis court somewhere around the world," he added.

"I have no plans whatsoever, where, how, when. All I know, I would love to go and play places I have never played before or go say thank yous for years to come to all the people that have been so supportive of me."

Not only Federer, but his bitter-rival on court, Rafael Nadal, was also seen in tears on the player's retirement. A picture of Nadal crying in front of Federer when the latter was also in tears has gone viral on social media.

(With AFP Inputs)