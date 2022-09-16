Over 24 hours after Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement, his long-time rival Novak Djokovic paid tribute to the man who was the first to win 20 Grand Slam titles. "Roger it's hard to see this day and put into words all that we've shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on," the Serbian star wrote in an Instagram post. "Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise," he added.

"I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to," he wrote, before wishing Federer and his family "much joy, health, and prosperity in the future".

Federer took to social media on Thursday to reveal that the Laver Cup later this month will be his last professional tournament.

Federer won his first grand slam in the year 2003 when he won the Wimbledon title. He has since gone on to win 6 Australian Opens, 1 French Open, 8 Wimbledon and 5 US Open titles.

Only Rafael Nadal, with 22 Grand Slam titles, and Djokovic, with 21, have won more than the Swiss great.

The 41-year-old last played a professional match in last year's Wimbledon and has since been out of action with surgeries and recovery.