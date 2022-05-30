Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi was at the centre of a controversy at the French Open on Sunday after the umpire pulled her up over a detail on her dress.

The umpire spoke to Giorgi before her match with seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka got underway. The official reportedly had an issue with the logo of a company - an advertisement - being too big on her dress.

“I don't have any change, this is my only dress. I played with it before,” the tennis player was quoted as saying by news.co.au.

The logo at the centre of the controversy belonged to kitchen appliance manufacturer DeLonghi and was positioned on the chest area of the t-shirt Giorgi wore for the match.

Ahead of the match, the 30-year-old posted a photo of herself in the locker room on Instagram, tagging DeLonghi.

According to news.com.au, Giorgi had worn the same dress earlier in the tournament but without the logo.

The world number 30 pulled off a stunning comeback win over Sabalenka to reach the fourth round in Paris for the first time in her career. It took one hour and 42 minutes for Giorgi to register a comeback victory against Sabalenka.

In the fourth round, Giorgi will take on number 20 seed Daria Kasatkina, who continued her excellent form with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Shelby Rogers in the third round.

The exits of Sabalenka and Spain's Paula Badosa - who retired due to a calf injury - means that for the first time in the Open era, only one top 10 seed has survived to the fourth round.

In stark contrast, nine of the top 10 men's seeds have made it to the second week.